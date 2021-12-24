FRSC Boss calls for caution during Yuletide celebration, vows to prosecute offenders

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned motorists against flouting safety rules capable of putting other road users in danger, especially during this festive season.

The Corps Marshal and Chief Executive of the FRSC, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, sounded the warning in Lagos as part of his tour of the nation to inspect the level of preparedness of his men for the end of the year patrol operations. According to the corps marshal, the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway will be free of obstruction, because of the high vehicular activities around the axis.

He said, “Lagos accounts for high vehicular density. We have about 33% of vehicles outbound Lagos and 40% drivers.” Data released by the FRSC showed that between 2010 and October of 2021, at least 479580 persons were involved in road crashes and 67508 people killed in the process.

Over-speeding was reported to have accounted for 52% of that figure. He advised road users to comply with traffic rules and regulations while he promised to prosecute any commercial driver whose vehicle does not have a speed limiting device and his vehicle impounded.