We are in final phase of campaign against insurgency — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Maiduguri, Borno State, urged troops of Operation Hadin Kai to remain steadfast as they go into the final phase of the campaign against insurgency and other forms of criminalities.

The President, who addressed the troops at the Airforce Base in Maiduguri, said the nation remains grateful for the gallantry displayed in ensuring the gradual return of peace to the North East, while condoling with families that have lost loved ones, and the wounded. “I urge you also to stay focused to achieve our strategic end-state which is the defeat of all adversaries and restoration of an economically viable North East Geo-Political Zone and other parts of the country where Nigerians are free to go about their activities without fear or harassment,” he said.

President Buhari assured families of soldiers who paid the supreme price for the nation and the injured that the Federal Government will cater for their needs, recognizing their sacrifices for all Nigerians. “I am delighted to be with you today and to convey my gratitude and that of the entire nation to you all, as you continuously strive to secure our dear country.

“Your career is like no other because it is a conscious commitment and preparedness to give your best for the sake of others. “I am therefore here on behalf of a grateful nation to thank and commend you for your service and sacrifices.