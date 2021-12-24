Yuletide: IGP orders round-the-clock visibility patrols

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the thirty-six (36) States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), to initiate and implement well-coordinated crime prevention strategies and ensure round-the-clock visibility patrols towards peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations in the country.

The IGP in a statement on Thursday noted that achieving a crime and crisis free Yuletide is of utmost priority to the Force and the nation at large, as it adds to the build-up into a new year.

He assured citizens of adequate security throughout the period of the celebration and beyond, adding that the AIGs and CPs have been directed to massively deploy human, intelligence and other operational assets of the Force at their disposal to all public places including residential areas, places of worship, recreational centres, financial institutions, market places, motor-parks, major highways, airports, railway stations, amongst others, to protect the citizens and critical national infrastructure (CNI).