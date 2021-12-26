Jandor felicitates with Lagosians at Christmas

Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) has expressed his hearty felicitations with Lagosians, particularly the Christian faithful, on the Christmas and New Year festivities.

In a Christmas goodwill message, Jandor stressed that Christians and Lagosians in general should not forget the essence of the season, which is a reminder of the birth of Jesus Christ and the ideals for which he lived. He therefore urged Lagos residents to imbibe the reason for the season.

“The birth of Jesus Christ is a great example of humility. He lived and preached peace, love, tolerance and self-sacrifice, and left mankind with the hope of eternal joy. These virtues transcend religion and deserve to be embraced by all, especially as we go through the journey of redeeming our state from the fiefdom of despots and autocrats”.

Jandor urged Lagosians to get involved in working towards ensuring a Lagos that works for all irrespective of creed, party affiliation or religion. He therefore enjoined them to get their PVCs to effect the desirable change. While urging the people to remember the weak and the most vulnerable in their midst, Jandor urged them to do their best to bring them succour and help them to also feel the joy of the season. He enjoined them to be law-abiding and celebrate with moderation.

He also wished Lagosians journey mercies as they move around to share the season with family and loved ones within the state and across the country. “I wish you all a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in advance”. He stated.