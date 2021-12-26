Nigerians join Christians worldwide to celebrate Christmas

Christmas is here again and Christians in Nigeria have joined their fellow believers across the world to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas Day is declared as a public holiday not just in the country but also in many other nations.

It is accompanied by the teachings of Christ which include showing love to one another and tolerance among other Christian virtues. On the eve of Christmas, the Federal Government in the spirit of the season declared passenger trains across the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) system free of charge during the period.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said this gesture is to enable Nigerians to travel and celebrate Christmas. In the commercial capital city, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also announced the approval of free ride on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), corridors on Christmas and New Year days to residents.

President Muhammadu Buhari in his New Year message congratulated Nigerians, especially the Christians.