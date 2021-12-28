I didn’t like it at all – Rangnick unhappy despite Cavani earning point at Newcastle

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick admitted he “did not like the performance at all” after seeing his error-strewn side salvage a point at struggling Newcastle.

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to score a second-half equaliser following an at times shambolically poor first half from the visitors, during which they conspired to partly gift Allan Saint-Maximin the opening goal. For much of the game, an out-of-sorts Red Devils repeatedly relinquished possession, missed tackles and failed to offer a sustained threat to a disciplined and determined home defence.

Cavani’s goal ensured Rangnick did not suffer a first loss as interim boss, but the point does not help them hugely in their quest for a top-four spot. They have games in hand on those above them, but are seven points behind fourth-placed Arsenal. “Today we didn’t control the game apart from a few moments,” Rangnick told Sky Sports. “It’s all about energy, physicality and who wins the second balls. In all those areas we weren’t at our best.

“You have to be ready and able to win those direct duels and this was not that often the case. When we were in possession we had too many giveaways and even with the goal, that doesn’t make things easy. “Today was not a question of body language, it was a question of body physicality. If you want to be competitive here you have to get physical and this was not the case in many parts of the game.

“Our biggest problem was the mistakes we made. Even when we scored the equaliser we were not really controlling the game and taking the right decisions.