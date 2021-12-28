JUST IN: Buhari to sign 2022 budget on Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the 2022 Appropriation Bill on Friday, the Presidency has confirmed. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, confirmed this on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, the 2022 budget has been transmitted by the National Assembly and the President will sign the bill into law by 10am.

This comes barely a week after lawmakers in the House of Representatives and Senate chambers of the National Assembly passed a budget of N17.126 trillion, increasing the benchmark price of crude from $57 to $62 per barrel.

Details later…