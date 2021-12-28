Lassa Fever: New deaths in Bauchi, Ebonyi as Nigeria’s toll rises to 92

Bauchi and Ebonyi States have recorded new deaths from Lassa fever as the nation’s toll from the disease since the beginning of 2021 rises to 92.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in its latest situation report on the outbreak of the disease in the country. Data from the report for Week 50, which covered December 13 to 19, revealed that three more deaths were reported in the week under review.

While Bauch reported two new fatalities, Ebonyi recorded a new death from the disease. “Cumulatively from Week 1 to Week 50, 2021, 92 deaths have been reported with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 20.3 per cent, which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2020 (20.7 per cent),” part of the report read.

Lassa fever is an acute viral illness and a viral haemorrhagic fever first reported in the Lassa community in Borno State when two missionary nurses died from an unusual febrile illness.