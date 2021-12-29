Ex-Senate President’s wife, Abiola Wayas dies one month after husband’s demise

Lady Abiola Wayas wife of former Senate President Joseph Wayas has died at a London hospital in UK, barely a month after her husband passed away. Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade in a condolence message on Tuesday described the news of her death as shocking and devastating.

Ayade in a statement by his Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Linus Obogo said “it is a blow too heavy to take, especially when we are still struggling to come to terms with the painful death of her husband and father, Dr. Joseph Wayas.” He added that the exit of Lady Abiola Wayas was a great loss for both her family and the state.

“It is an unacceptable moment for me to hear of her departure, because I was not prepared for this, not when we are still planning for the funeral of her husband and former Senate President, Dr. Joseph Wayas.”

Ayade extolled Lady Abiola Wayas as “one of the most cheerful, clever and charming women ever.” “I would like to convey my condolences and those of the state to her family. This is really a great loss for all of us,” he added.