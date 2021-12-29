Governor Abubakar Bello assents to 2022 Appropriation Bill into law

Niger State Governor Abubakar Bello has signed the over N211 billion 2022 appropriation bill into law. Bello signed the bill at the Council Chamber of the Government House in Minna shortly before the commencement of the weekly executive council meeting on Wednesday.

The governor, who appreciated the efforts of the lawmakers in passing the bill in record time, maintained that his administration has been enjoying a cordial relationship with the Legislative arm of government.

Governor Abubakar commended the doggedness of the lawmakers in ensuring that the right thing is done always, adding that their insistence in most cases has helped his administration.

“I have seen reasons in their stubbornness sometimes and I must confess I really appreciate it because most times they are right and that is how it should be. So, when we have our differences, we come back and we reconcile,” he said.