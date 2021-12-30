2023: South Easterners have a right to the presidency, they understand Nigeria better – Ikpeazu

The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has said that the Southeast has a right to produce Nigeria’s next president because the people have a better understanding of Nigeria as a whole. Ikpeazu made this assertion today after a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in his office at the State House.

“I think that the southeasterners have a right to take a shot at the presidency of Nigeria and I dare say that our qualification starts from the fact that we understand and know Nigeria better than the other states of Nigeria. “I dare say, this is my opinion. We go everywhere, we are everywhere, we invest everywhere, we are Pan-Nigerian people,” the governor declared.

On a lighter note, he added, “Today, a lot of people are afraid of Sambisa, but for an Igbo man, Sambisa is a business opportunity,” he grinned. In a chat with State House correspondents, Ikpeazu listed some qualities that Nigeria’s next leader must possess and urged Nigerians and political parties to be magnanimous and consider the yearnings and aspirations of the southeast geo-political zone.

“The question of Nigeria president of southeast extraction is a national question that required negotiation, discussion and conversation with all parts of this country and I am least qualified to determine what happened in 2023.