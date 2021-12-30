FAAN beefs up security at MMIA car park

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has beefed up security at the car park facility at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. FAAN disclosed this via a statement issued on Wednesday by its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu.

The agency noted that contrary to social media reports, the car park managed by Messrs Seymour Nigeria Limited is safe for travellers and vehicles.

“With respect to a story making the rounds on social media and other traditional media on the above subject, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wish to state that the car park facility at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, being managed by Messrs Seymour Nigeria Limited is safe for travellers and vehicles, as additional security measures have been put in place to forestall the re-occurrence of such act,” the statement read.

“The unfortunate incident, which has been thoroughly reviewed and addressed, is an isolated case in the history of the Management of the facility. “While we have reached out to the victim of the incident, we will like to assure our esteemed customers that the airport, as well as its parking facility is safe and secure.”