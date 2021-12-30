NNPC transformation, PIA passage, economic recovery – Lai lists Buhari’s 2021 achievements

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has listed some of the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to include the transformation of NNPC, passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), economic recovery among others.

The Minister gave the list of achievements on Thursday during a press conference in Lagos. Mohammed said despite challenges that came with 2021, the administration made “tremendous” progress in fighting insecurity and growing the economy.

The minister said, “For the outgoing year in particular, the major challenge has been that of insecurity. In spite of this and the usual economic challenges, especially the dwindling resources available to the government, the Administration has availed itself creditably, as we will be demonstrating shortly.”