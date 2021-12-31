AFCON 2021: NFF drops Osimhen, three others, invites new players

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will not be a part of the Super Eagles team to play at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced.

Also, Watford attacker Emmanuel Dennis, Cyprus-based Abdullahi Shehu, and center-back Leon Balogun will not be part of the squad. The NFF in a statement released on Friday gave reasons why the players will not be part of the team and named new players that have been called up as replacements.

Osimhen was dropped from the squad after he tested positive for coronavirus, while he is also yet to recover fully from the facial injury he suffered in November. New players called up as replacements include Henry Onyekuru, Peter Olayinka, Tyronne Ebuehi, and Oluwasemilogo Ajayi.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to hold January 2022 in Cameroon.