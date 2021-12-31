PDP Man of the Year: Jandor congratulates Prince Wale Gomez

The Lead Visioner of Lagos4Lagos Movement Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran has congratulated Prince Wale Gomez on his emergence as the PDP Man of the Year 2021.

Jandor in his congratulatory message to Prince Gomez appreciated the guber hopeful for his belief in the Lagos project.

Jandor charges the PDP Man of the Year to use his current status to ensure that all aspirants within the PDP sensitize their followers on the need to tolerate each other, adding that elimination of internal feud within the party will enhance the party’s victory during the general election.

Jandor assures Prince Gomez that he, alongside his followers, will prioritize the unity of Lagos PDP against personal ambitions, and allow the party to choose the best amongst all other equally qualified aspirants to fly the party flag.