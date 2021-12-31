Primary, Secondary Schools in Lagos to resume on Tuesday – Govt

All public and private schools below the tertiary level in Lagos State are to resume for the second term 2021/2022 academic session on Tuesday, the government has announced.

The Director-General of the Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, made the announcement in a statement on Friday by the spokesman for the office, Olaniran Emmanuel. According to her, all learners are expected back in school as academic activities start the same day.

Seriki-Ayeni wished the students and teachers a happy resumption and appealed to all school leaders to enforce strict compliance with all existing COVID-19 safety protocols in the state.

“School leaders should also note that the mid-term break for 2nd term is Thursday 17th and Friday 18th of February 2022 while school closes on Friday 8th April 2022,” the statement said.