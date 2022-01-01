Joao Cancelo: Manchester City full-back determined to face Arsenal

Joao Cancelo will be part of Manchester City’s squad to face Arsenal on Saturday, with the full-back determined to play despite being injured in a robbery two days before.

The 27-year-old suffered cuts to the face after attempting to fight off a gang of four intruders at his home. City’s medical staff have assessed the Portugal international and cleared him to play at the Emirates.

The defender posted an image of his injuries on Instagram on Thursday. “Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family,” he wrote.

“When you show resistance, this is what happens. They managed to take all my jewellery and leave me with my face with this state.”