Magodo residents protest, seek Sanwo-Olu’s intervention over police presence, takeover of properties

Residents of Magodo Phase II Estate have protested the marking of their properties and a planned takeover of the estate.

The residents on Tuesday converged in front of the estate and displayed various placards lamenting over the situation and seeking the Lagos State government’s intervention.

Some officials were seen escorted by heavily armed riot police in the state apparently with the aim of enforcing Supreme court judgment to seal the properties.

The officials used red, brown, and blue inks to inscribe ‘ID/795/88 Possession Taken Today 21/12/21 by Court Order,’ on various properties on the estate.