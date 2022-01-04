Nathan Patterson: Everton close to £10m move for Rangers & Scotland full-back

Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson will have a medical at Everton on Tuesday as the Premier League club near a £10m move for the defender.

Manager Rafael Benitez first moved for the 20-year-old in the summer. Rangers’ then-boss Steven Gerrard said the Scotland international would not be sold and Everton’s bid was rejected. Talks have resumed over a deal with add-ons and Everton are optimistic they are close to landing a successor to captain Seamus Coleman, 33.

The youngster is highly regarded at Ibrox but has struggled for game time under Gerrard and his successor Giovanni van Bronckhorst because of the form of captain James Tavernier, playing just six times this term.

Patterson has made 27 club appearances in total, scoring twice, and netted his first Scotland goal in the victory against Moldova in November. He has six international caps and featured at Euro 2020.