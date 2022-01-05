Okorocha out of office, yet wants to be Imo Governor – Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State on Tuesday said that Senator Rochas Okorocha wants to remain the governor of the state even after he has left office.

Uzodinma made this assertion during the 2022 Imo Stakeholders meeting which was held at the Government House in Owerri, Imo State capital. While noting that Okorocha had become a pain in the neck, Mr Uzodinma advised his predecessor to allow him to enjoy his position as governor of Imo State for the duration of his tenure. “Traditionally, I’m his elder brother. He should let my administration be and not bring in unnecessary interference.

“We have had previous governors like Achike Udenwa, Ikedi Ohakim, and Emeka Ihedioha but the difference between the former governor Rochas Okorocha and others is that he is out of office but still wants to remain the governor of Imo State,” Governor Uzodinma noted.

Also speaking on some of his achievements in office, Uzodinma disclosed that one of his administration’s greatest achievements was recorded in the education sector. According to him, the recovery of the K.O. Mbadiwe University for the Imo people was a major milestone.