Police officer’s disrespect to Sanwo-Olu is unacceptable, southwest Govs flare

The South-West Governors’ Forum has frowned at the ‘disrespect’ displayed by a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) who publicly defied the order of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which required he and his men to vacate the Magodo Phase 2 Estate area of the state.

Reacting to the incident which happened on Tuesday at the estate, Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu in a statement he personally signed, described the content of the video as disconcerting and unacceptable. “We are in possession of a video which has gone viral on the social media concerning the disgraceful exchange between a police officer, a CSP, and the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, the supposed Chief Security Officer of the State, at the Magodo Residential Estate.

“The content of the video is very disconcerting, and this is being charitable. The utter disrespect, which underlines the response of the officer to the Governor establishes, beyond doubt, the impracticability of the current system, dubiously christened “Federalism,” Akeredolu said. The statement added that “We condemn, very strongly, this brazen assault on decency. We call on the IG to explain the justification for this intrusion. This is not acceptable. Any expectations of rapprochement between so-called federating units and federal security agencies are becoming forlorn, progressively, due to deliberate acts which mock our very avowal to ethics and professionalism.”

The governors condemned, “the role of the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami SAN in this act of gross moral turpitude.”