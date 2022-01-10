AFCON 2021: Bertrand Traore says Burkina Faso lacked experience

Burkina Faso captain Bertrand Traore says a lack of game management cost his side in their defeat by Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Stallions led the Group A clash 1-0, but conceded two penalties before half-time and lost 2-1 to the hosts. “We had the game and then we threw it away,” Aston Villa’s Traore told BBC Sport Africa.

“We had a lack of experience because we have got a young team.”

The 26-year-old forward admitted “To play in the opening game against Cameroon is not easy. We gave everything and fought to the end, but the only thing we didn’t do well was the game management.”