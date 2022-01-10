FG holds interdenominational service to mark Armed Forces Remembrance Day

The Federal Government has held an interdenominational church service to mark the Armed Forces Remembrance Day. This year’s event is being held in Abuja, the nation’s capital with the service seen as part of the activities for the annual celebration.

It was organised at the National Christian Centre, Abuja and had in attendance the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor and other service chiefs.

Also in attendance are special envoys, including representatives of military organisations in some countries as well as families of the nation’s fallen heroes.

The annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration serves as an avenue for honouring fallen heroes who laid down their lives in service of humanity during the first and Second World War, Nigerian Civil War, peace support and various internal security operations.

It is commemorated on January 15.