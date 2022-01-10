NASS workers protest, demand minimum wage implementation

Members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) have held a protest at the National Assembly complex over unpaid allowances.

The workers occupied the NASS complex on Monday morning chanting songs of solidarity and displaying various placards. Among other demands, the workers want the full implementation of the national minimum wage signed into law in 2019 as well as the revised condition of service.

The workers accused the National Assembly management of breach of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered with the union on the 13th of April, 2021 on the full implementation of the new national minimum wage Act 2019 and the revised condition of service.

Addressing the workers, the Chairman of PASAN, Sabiyi Sunday said executives of the association would be attending an emergency meeting called by the National Assembly Service Commission to address issues raised by the workers.