Roma suffered ‘psychological collapse’ says Mourinho after Juve score three in seven minutes for thrilling comeback win

Jose Mourinho said his Roma side suffered a “psychological collapse” after conceding three goals in seven minutes in their defeat to Juventus. Roma had led 3-1 with 20 minutes left before Juve’s stunning comeback.

Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini also had a late penalty saved by Wojciech Szczesny after Matthijs de Ligt had been shown a second yellow card for handball. “We did very well for 70 minutes, but after that it was a psychological collapse,” Mourinho told DAZN. “When you’re in trouble you’re supposed to get back up and show what your made of, but there are people in the changing room here who are a bit too nice, a bit too weak.”

Mourinho’s side, who had loan signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the starting XI for the first time, went ahead on 11 minutes when Tammy Abraham nodded home Jordan Veretout’s near-post corner for his 14th goal in all competitions this season. Paulo Dybala levelled for Juve shortly before half-time with a guided effort into the corner from the edge of the box.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan restored Roma’s lead at the start of the second half when his long-range effort deflected off Daniele Rugani and looped over Szczesny, before Pellegrini curled a stunning 25 yard free-kick into the top corner to put the home side seemingly on course for a comfortable victory.