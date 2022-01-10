Six more patients die as NCDC confirms 537 new COVID-19 cases

Six more people have died of complications related to COVID-19, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reported on Monday. The NCDC revealed this while giving an update on the management of the disease in the country, saying 537 more cases have been confirmed.

It explained that the new infections were reported in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). They include Rivers – 313, Lagos – 178, FCT – 19, Kaduna – 11, Gombe – six, Ogun – six, Ekiti – three, and Abia – one.

Following the new infections reported, Nigeria has now confirmed a total of 248,312 since it reported its first case in February 2020. Of the cases confirmed, 218,997 people who initially tested positive have been discharged and 3,077 deaths have been recorded in all 36 states and the FCT.

While the NCDC said it has collected and tested a total of 3,863,081 samples, the country has 26,238 COVID-19 cases that are still active.