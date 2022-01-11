AFCON Match Preview: Nigeria face acid test against record holders Egypt

Nigeria will begin their quest at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Tuesday when they face Egypt in a Group D match in Garoua.

The Super Eagles, aiming for their fourth African title having last won it in 2013 in South Africa, will rekindle a rivalry dating back to the 60s against Egypt at the Estadio Roumde Adjia in the group’s opening game. While Nigeria look to add another trophy to their cabinet, Egypt are record AFCON winners having emerged champions on seven occasions.

Less than two months before the tournament, Nigeria sacked their long-time manager, Gernot Rohr, and appointed former international, Austine Eguaveon, to take charge of the team on an interim basis.

Aside from that, the side headed to the tournament missing star striker, Victor Osimhen. The Napoli forward was ruled out of the competition for health reasons, raising concerns about the team’s attacking options.