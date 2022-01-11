Buhari endorses establishment of Diaspora Investment Trust Fund

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday endorsed the establishment of the Nigerian Diaspora Investment Trust fund (NDITF), a private sector investment window through which Nigerians in the diaspora can invest in the country.

At the presentation of a compendium entitled “+600 diaspora icons @ 60”, published by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission at the State House, President Buhari said that Nigeria is open to embracing the diaspora direct investment by compatriots abroad.

The President noted that the foreign exchange remittances by Nigerians in the diaspora have not only helped families but enhanced the development index of Nigeria while pledging support for the establishment of the diaspora intervention fund to support the commission to fulfill its mandate.

Buhari described the 327-page compendium as a historical record of the worth of our compatriots globally, adding that the distinguished list in the publication is a reminder of what Nigerians are capable of doing to the delight of the global community.

“Irrespective of the few bad eggs among us, and every nation has such bad eggs, Nigeria remains a great country, populated by great people, living at home or abroad, making us proud,” Buhari was quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.