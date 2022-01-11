Former Nigerian Leader Ernest Shonekan dies at 85

Chief Ernest Shonekan, who headed the Interim National Government that succeeded the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida, has died. He died on Tuesday, January 11, at a hospital in Lagos.

The news of his death was confirmed by the Ogun State government. Shonekan was the interim head of the Nigerian Government between August 26, 1993, and November 17, 1993. He was ousted in a coup led by late General Sani Abacha.

Shonekan was a British-trained lawyer, industrialist, and former Chief Executive of the United African Company of Nigeria Plc (UAC) before he was appointed as Interim President of Nigeria by General Ibrahim Babangida in 1993.

He was born on May 9, 1936, in Lagos into the family of an Abeokuta-born civil servant. He was educated at CMS Grammar School and Igbobi College. He received a law degree from the University of London and was called to the bar. He later attended Harvard Business School.