NIMC debunks report of server breach, assures Nigerians of data protection

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has assured Nigerians that its servers were not breached but fully optimised at the highest international security levels, as the custodian of the most important national database for Nigeria.

NIMC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, gave the assurance in a statement on Monday amid reports that the agency’s server had been breached.

“Making this declaration in his new year message, the Director-General of NIMC, Engr Aliyu Aziz, said as the custodian of the foundational identity database for Africa’s most populous nation, NIMC has gone to great lengths to ensure the nation’s database is adequately secured and protected, especially given the spate of cyber-attacks on networks across the world,” said the statement by Adegoke.

“Over the years, through painstaking efforts, NIMC has built a robust and credible system for Nigeria’s identity database.” A hacker identified as Sam had on Monday claimed that he successfully found a bug on the NIMC server, saying it was easy for him to breach the server and access the personal information of millions of Nigerians.