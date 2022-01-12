Killings: FG delegation visits Zamfara to sympathise with State Govt, people

A Federal Government delegation has arrived in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital to sympathise with the government and people of the state over the recent bandits’ attack. Last week, bandits raided some villages in Bukkuyum and Anka local government areas of Zamfara and killed over 58 people, dealing a heavy blow to authorities struggling to restore order.

The delegation was led by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), his counterpart in the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry, Sadiya Umar Farouq and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu. Others include the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi; the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

This is coming a few hours after the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) visited Zamfara State Governor, Zamfara, Killings over the recent killings in the state. Governor Atiku Bagudu and his Katsina State counterpart, Aminu Masari were in the state to commiserate with the government and people of the state.