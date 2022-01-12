Umahi, Kalu declare interest in 2023 presidency race

The race to clinch the All Progressives Congress’ presidential ticket for 2023 became more competitive on Tuesday after Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi and Senator Orji Kalu publicly declared their ambitions. Their declarations came barely 24 hours after APC chieftain and former Lagos State Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, indicated his interest to become Nigeria’s next President.

Governor Umahi declared his intention at a State House press briefing after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari. Umahi said his presidency will replicate his progressive efforts in Ebonyi at the national level. He said he intends to bring a business-like spirit into governance. According to him, President Buhari responded to his interest by asking him to seek the support of the people.

In his declaration, Senator Kalu said while he has nothing against the aspiration of Mr Tinubu, he believes that the South-East is ripe for the Presidency and that it should be the turn of the region to produce the next President.

“I do not see Tinubu’s aspiration having any effect on the President of Nigeria coming from the Igbo area. Because we are talking based on what Nigeria should be. We are talking based on what people should believe. Obasanjo has been President for eight years. Osinbajo is doing eight years as Vice President. And no Igbo man since independence has been a democratically elected President. So it is always good to think of what is reasonable and what will be more sellable.