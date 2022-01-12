Zamfara Killings: APC Governors visit Matawalle

The governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have visited Zamfara State Governor, Zamfara, Killings over the recent killings in the state. Last week, bandits raided some villages in Bukkuyum and Anka local government areas of Zamfara and killed over 58 people, dealing a heavy blow to authorities struggling to restore order.

According to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, more than 10,000 people were displaced in the attack with scores still missing. A few days after the incident, Governor Atiku Bagudu and his Katsina State counterpart, Aminu Masari were in the state to commiserate with the government and people of the state.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Government House in Gusau, Governor Bagudu said that despite some positives by the federal and state governments, massive cooperation is vital to combat the threat. Bagudu stated that in the last few years, a lot is being done to address the security challenges facing the country, and more resources, community mobilisation, support is still needed to flush out the terrorists.

In his remarks, Governor Masari observed that the efforts and commitment of the government towards tackling banditry must be complemented with the support of the people through the provision of credible intelligence to authorities to help fish out the perpetrators of criminality. “We are all in this together, nobody is left out. We must conquer, reclaim our territories,” the Katsina Governor said.