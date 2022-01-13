Buhari inaugurates five projects in Ogun, promises more infrastructure

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday inaugurated five key projects in Ogun State, assuring Nigerians that two major Federal roads under construction, the Sagamu-Benin Expressway and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, would be commissioned before the end of 2022.

Addressing residents of the State, the President heaped praises on Governor Dapo Abiodun, for delivering visionary and trail-blazing projects for the people, even in the midst of prevailing and challenging circumstances occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a statement by his special media aide, Femi Adesina, the president described Abiodun as the ‘‘performing Governor of Nigeria’s Gateway State,’’. President Buhari added that the governor is a worthy example of ‘‘promises made, promises kept.’’

The President noted that the lofty projects: the Gateway City Gate; the 42-Kilometre Sagamu Interchange-Abeokuta Road; the 14km Ijebu-Ode-Epe Expressway and two Housing Estates for low, medium and high income earners at Kobape and Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta, respectively, could not have materialised without the State government’s huge investment and commitment to security of lives and property.

‘‘This has made Ogun State one of the safest and most peaceful States in the country and investors’ destination of choice.

‘‘You (Prince Abiodun) have justified the mandate of the people of Ogun State. You have represented our Party very well,’’ the President said.