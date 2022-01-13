LIVE: Buhari visits Ogun state, commissions landmark projects

President Muhammadu Buhari has paid a visit to Ogun State to commission some projects. He arrived on Thursday morning and was received by dignitaries including the State Governor Dapo Abiodun; Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State former Governor Gbenga Daniel, among others.

The President in the company of Governor Abiodun commissioned the 14km Epe/ Ijebu-ode Express Road in the state. At the Sagamu interchange, President Buhari was joined by Ogun State Governor Abiodun; Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi; Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu; Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan.

At the interchange, President Buhari commissioned the Ogun city gate and the 42km Abeokuta/ Sagamu road. Other projects to be commissioned include two housing projects. 527 units of a low and medium Housing Scheme at Kobape and the high-brow, 83 duplexes at the Kings Court Estate at Oke Mosan in Abeokuta, the state capital.