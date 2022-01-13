‘We are deeply committed to Nigeria,’ Twitter reacts to FG’s suspension lift

The microblogging site, Twitter has reacted to the Federal Government’s decision to lift the restrictions placed on it in Nigeria since June. “We are pleased that Twitter has been restored for everyone in Nigeria.

Our mission in Nigeria and around the world is to serve the public conversation,” Twitter’s Public Policy team said in a tweet on Thursday.

“We are deeply committed to Nigeria, where Twitter is used by people for commerce, cultural engagement, and civic participation,” the tech giant Tweeted. Twitter was accessible in Nigeria on Thursday after the government lifted a seven-month ban on the social media network.

“President Muhammadu Buhari . . . has approved the lifting of the suspension of Twitter operation in Nigeria effective from 12 am tonight,” the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Nigeria halted Twitter operations after the company deleted a comment by President Buhari, provoking an international outcry over freedom of expression.