Manchester City are the benchmark, says Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says Manchester City are the “benchmark” before the two clubs meet in the Premier League on Saturday. Tuchel added the way top-flight leaders City have dealt with injuries and Covid-19 this season is the difference between the two sides.

Chelsea go into the game at Etihad Stadium 10 points behind their rivals. “Maybe it’s luck, maybe they do it better, but they have less injuries from key players,” said Tuchel. “[They have] less players out and less weeks where they miss them. “And they did not suffer from Covid as we did over many weeks so this is a huge difference.

“We had some draws in the season that were unnecessary, and if you have the full squad, you create a certain atmosphere that pushes everybody to the edge. “And you need to be on your edge and at the very highest level if you want to compete with Manchester City. “They are the benchmark, they are the best team in England right now. This is something we have to admit realistically.”

City manager Pep Guardiola was one of 21 people, including seven senior players, isolating at the club before their FA Cup win at Swindon Town on 7 January.