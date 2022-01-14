Nigeria records 395 cases of Circulating Mutant Poliovirus Type 2

The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) has confirmed 395 new cases of Circulating Mutant Poliovirus Type 2 (cMPV2) across 27 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NPHCDA Executive Director, Dr Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, saying the outbreak was a result of the immunity gaps in children. He attributed this to low routine immunisation coverage and the suspension of several polio campaigns at the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Faisal, however, stated that the circulating mutant Polio-Virus Type 2 recorded in the 27 states and Abuja was different from the wild poliovirus, which the World Health Organisation gave its Polio Free Certification to Nigeria in 2020.

He gave the assurance that the NPHCDA would scale up routine immunisation, especially in the affected states in order to curb the spread of the circulating mutant Polio-Virus Type 2.