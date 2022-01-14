Nobody should be afraid of an Igbo man’s presidency in 2023 – Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has urged Nigerians not to be afraid of an Igbo presidency come 2023. Umahi made this call in Abakaliki, the state capital on Thursday during a reception organised for him after declaring his presidential bid in Abuja earlier in the week.

The governor allayed fears making the rounds suggesting that any southeasterner who emerges president might split the nation. He argued that Igbos have investment everywhere across the country, saying it would be impossible to think of secession when in power. “Some enemies of the South East say if we become president we will divide the country; how will we divide the country when we have investments everywhere?” the governor questioned.

Addressing the agitation for the actualisation of Biafra, Umahi said Ebonyi State will not take part in the struggle. “First and foremost, I have been saying it, if anybody tells you about Biafra, tell them Ebonyi State will never be part of Biafra. We are not Biafra.

“We have been so oppressed and now we are finding our feet and you want us to go back? We will not. We will not,” the governor declared.