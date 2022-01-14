Young Nigerians, our most valuable assets – Osinbajo

Making their marks in different fields like technology, environmental sanitation, agriculture, public health, and education, among others, young Nigerians will continue to be supported by the Federal Government to reach their full potentials, according to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Professor Osinbajo stated this on Thursday at the 2021 National Gold Award presentation ceremony of the Nigerian version of the Duke of Edinburgh International Award for Young People, held at the State House in Abuja. The International Award for Young People, Nigeria, an affiliate of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, is a non-formal educational framework that inspires young people to dream big, celebrate their achievements, and make a difference in their world.

Hailing the various ways in which young people contribute to the nation’s wellbeing, the Vice President cited the example of “young Nigerians in our armed forces leaving behind family and friends to serve our country in various internal security operations across the country”.

“We have seen how young Nigerians rallied in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and designed various technology solutions to support the government,” he was quoted as saying in a statement on Friday by his media aide, Laolu Akande.