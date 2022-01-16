Police investigate DPO who allegedly owns illegal refinery in Rivers State

The Rivers State Police Command says it has set up a panel to investigate a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) who is alleged to own an illegal refinery in Rivers State.

In a statement on Sunday, the Police said the unnamed DPO has been “immediately redeployed and a panel headed by an assistant commissioner of police inaugurated to investigate the matter” According to the statement signed by the Acting State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Grace Iringe-Koko, the outcome of the investigation shall be made public and the officer will be punished appropriately if the allegations are confirmed.

The statement further said the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, restated the commitment of the command to support the Rivers State government in its war against illegal oil bunkering and assures the public that the command will not spare any indicted person no matter how highly placed he or she may be.

The CP also called on anyone with useful information on the activities of oil thieves and illegal refiners not to hesitate in passing it to the security agencies or the local government chairmen.