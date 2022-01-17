Emirates resumes flights from five African countries, excludes Nigeria

Flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Emirates Airlines, has announced the resumption of passenger flight operations to five African countries but Nigeria was not on the list.

The African countries on the list include Ghana, Guinea, Angola, Ivory Coast, and Uganda.

Emirates in an update on its website announced that it has resumed flights between the African countries after an earlier ban due to the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus.

“From 13 January 2022, Emirates will resume passenger services to and from Guinea (CKY), Cote d’Ivoire (ABJ), Ghana (ACC), Uganda (EBB), and Angola (LAD),” the update read.