Nigeria’s inflation rate rises to 15.63% in December 2021

Nigeria’s inflation rate has risen to 15.63 percent in December 2021 from 15.50 percent recorded in November. The Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr. Simon Harry, disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing at the National Bureau of Statistics, Abuja.

Data from the NBS showed that headline inflation has been on a downward trajectory since April 2021. However, the trend was broken in December when year-on-year inflation climbed 0.23 points higher than the figure recorded in November.

“However, it may interest you to note that this trend has been broken by the slight change in the month of December 2021 as the inflation rate for all items for the month increased to 15.63 per cent, year-on-year,” he said during the press conference. “Although, this is a decline when compared to the corresponding month in 2020 which recorded 15.75 per cent.

“This trend clearly shows an increase from 15.40 per cent recorded in the month of November 2021 to 15.63% in December 2021. This is 0.23 per cent points higher than the rate recorded in November 2021.”