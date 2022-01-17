Salihu Lukman resigns as DG APC Governors Forum

The Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has resigned from his position. Lukman submitted his resignation letter to the Chairman of the Forum Abubakar Bagudu on Monday.

Details of the letter are not available at this time but it is not unconnected to the convention controversy of the party. Lukman has been vocal about his stance on the national convention, warning the caretaker committee against the further delay of the national convention.

Governors of the APC had earlier Sunday met behind closed doors at the Kebbi Governors Lodge in Abuja. The governors deliberated on the contentious national convention of the party and also insisted on holding the planned February convention of the APC.