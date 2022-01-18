APC Convention to hold February 26 – Buni

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee Chairman Mai Mala Buni has announced February 26 as the date for the APC convention. Buni, who is also the governor of Yobe State, said this on Tuesday at the national progressive women conference 2022 held at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

He said the party is counting on the support of women to hold a successful convention. Buni’s announcement comes less than 48 hours after APC governors met behind closed doors at the Kebbi Governors Lodge in Abuja. The governors deliberated on the contentious national convention of the party and also insisted on holding the planned February convention of the APC.

Chairman of the forum, Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu, at the end of the closed-door meeting told journalists that the announcement of the convention date will be made known by the caretaker committee of the party.

The governors also passed a vote of confidence on the caretaker committee of the party, led by the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni.