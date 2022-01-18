BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu’s trial adjourned as he objects to fresh charges

The trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu stalled on Tuesday after he objected to the fresh charges brought against him by the Federal Government. The Federal Government had filed fresh terrorism charges against the detained leader of the proscribed IPOB leader before the Federal High Court on Monday.

Consequently, the initial seven counts bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism, against him, increased to 15. But during his trial which held on Tuesday amidst heavy security presence, Kanu objected to the fresh charges. The court is now expected to reconvene on Wednesday, January 19, for him to take his plea.

Earlier in the day, one of the Lead counsels for the IPOB Leader, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, announced that Human Rights Lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), will now lead the delegation of lawyers representing Kanu.

Addressing journalists after the proceedings Ozekhome said: “I have consulted with my client with regards to the 15-count charge. Some of the statements made by him that were not clear, which I pointed out to the court, the prosecution has been able to give me a copy that is more legible. With that, we will take the next step. No one is running from a plea being taken. But the point we made today, which the court appreciated, is that you can’t take plea to counts that have not been given to you”.