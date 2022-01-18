Groups protest at Abuja court during Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Two groups of protesters on Tuesday hit the streets of Abuja over the ongoing trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. While the anti-Kanu group accused the IPOB leader of treason and called for a speedy trial, the pro-Kanu group insisted that it is within the rights of IPOB to demand independence from the Nigerian State.

The trial of the IPOB leader resumed on Tuesday in the nation’s capital amidst heavy security presence – a day after the Federal Government had filed fresh terrorism charges against him before the Federal High Court. Consequently, the initial seven counts bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism, against him, increased to 15.

But during his trial which held amidst heavy security presence, Kanu objected to the fresh charges. The court is now expected to reconvene on Wednesday for him to take his plea.

Earlier in the day, one of the Lead counsels for the IPOB Leader, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, announced that Human Rights Lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), will now lead the delegation of lawyers representing Kanu.