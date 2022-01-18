JUST IN: Reps to amend mode of primaries in Electoral Act Bill tomorrow

The House of Representatives is set to amend the provision of direct primaries. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila disclosed this on Tuesday in his welcome remarks to members of the House.

The Speaker said the version of the bill circulating is not the same as the version sent to President Muhammadu Buhari. A committee has been assigned to investigate this.

According to him, the argument that political parties do not have a proper register of all their members is an indictment on political parties, as he wonders how they are able to conduct elections through direct or indirect methods without a comprehensive register.

The statement of the speaker also ruled out and hopes of overriding President Buhari on the issue.