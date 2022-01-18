Work ongoing on review of 1999 Constitution – Lawan

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, said work is ongoing on the review of the 1999 Constitution and the report would be considered soon. Last year, the National Assembly had opened a two-day National Public Hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution.

Several interest groups including the Abuja branch of the Nigeria Bar Association, and individuals like Chief Tom Ikimi and Mike Ozekhome (SAN), had stormed the venue on Friday to insist on the production of a brand new constitution.

Speaking at the Senate Chamber upon the resumption of the lawmakers from recess, Lawan said the upper chamber is collaborating with the House of Representatives and would communicate to the State Houses of Assembly within the first quarter of this year.

“The review of the 1999 Constitution is a major plank of our Legislature Agenda. Our Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution has done so much work so far,” the Senate President said.