AFCON Match Preview: Nigeria aiming for perfect record in Guinea-Bissau clash

When the Super Eagles take on debutants Guinea-Bissau in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match on Wednesday, they will be aiming to make it three wins from three games. A reshuffling of the three-time African champions coaching staff just weeks to the start of the competition had threatened to mar the country’s outing.

But the Austine Eguavoen-revitalised team have raked in six points from their first two matches after some commanding performances. The victories – first against record-holders, Egypt, and later on, Sudan – have earned the Eagles rave reviews with many tipping them for the trophy. While their eyes are on the title, the Nigerian side — who have booked a spot in the round of 16 – have one goal as they take on fellow West Africans in Garoua: and that is win and have a 100 percent record.

This is the first time Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau will be meeting at senior level and despite having a superior quality; Coach Eguavoen has warned his men not to be complacent. According to him, the Super Eagles are not carried away by their impressive showing so far and will take each match as they come. “We will continue to work. We respect our opponents and will continue on the same path. We must improve and take advantage of opportunities and score more goals,” he said in a pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

A win on Wednesday will also stretch the former defender’s record of being the only coach to have led Nigeria to win all group games at the AFCON. He achieved that feat in 2006 as the Eagles defeated Ghana 1-0, Zimbabwe 2-0, and Senegal 2-1.